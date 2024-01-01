BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BK Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.16. BK Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 4.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BK Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BK Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 577,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 103,303 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BK Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.

