British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the November 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of BTI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,690,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,081. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

