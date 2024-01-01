Celestia (TIA) Price Tops $13.40 on Exchanges

Celestia (TIA) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Celestia has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and approximately $184.97 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celestia has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Celestia token can now be purchased for approximately $13.40 or 0.00030692 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 112.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Celestia’s total supply is 1,013,589,041 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,632,569 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,013,369,863.013651 with 154,413,390.763651 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 11.8964926 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $122,086,894.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

