Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the November 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLBT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.66. 509,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,330. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -27.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. Cellebrite DI has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $8.85.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 119.62% and a negative net margin of 19.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,270,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 53,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 295.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,646,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,244 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 507,190 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 422,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.