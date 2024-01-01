Charles W. Goodyear Buys 5,000 Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock

BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) insider Charles W. Goodyear acquired 5,000 shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 589 ($7.50) per share, with a total value of £29,450 ($37,501.59).

BlackRock World Mining Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BRWM traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 587 ($7.47). The company had a trading volume of 143,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,385. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 553.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 577.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 850.72 and a beta of 1.10. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 522 ($6.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 775 ($9.87).

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

BlackRock World Mining Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s payout ratio is 5,797.10%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.