Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Short Interest Down 13.5% in December

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,320,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 21,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chewy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Argus raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,560,000 after buying an additional 344,273 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 81.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHWY traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.63. 9,002,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,796,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,181.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. Chewy has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

