Chia (XCH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $375.97 Million

Chia (XCH) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Chia has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Chia coin can now be purchased for about $39.64 or 0.00088432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia has a market cap of $375.97 million and approximately $21.67 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Chia Coin Profile

Chia was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 30,483,748 coins and its circulating supply is 9,483,928 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

