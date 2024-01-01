Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Performance

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $25.50.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.5938 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter

chicken soup for the soul entertainment’s mission is to bring out the best of the human spirit by curating and sharing entertaining video stories of hope, comfort and positivity. as a next-generation media company, our goal is to expand our content offerings and distribution capabilities to new and emerging platforms so that we can bring the inspiring and uplifting chicken soup for the soul message to as many people as possible.

