China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in December

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the November 30th total of 358,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 163.7 days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPXF remained flat at $2.38 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. China Pacific Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
