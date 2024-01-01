ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Up 41.3% in December

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the November 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

IMOS stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 20,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,180. The stock has a market cap of $989.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $176.19 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMOS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 49,973 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $744,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

