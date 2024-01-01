Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,700 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the November 30th total of 540,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,683.5 days.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

Coloplast A/S stock remained flat at $115.67 during mid-day trading on Monday. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $99.78 and a twelve month high of $145.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.53.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

