Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Short Interest Update

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 655,600 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 754,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSAN. TheStreet upgraded Cosan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC upgraded Cosan from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.
Institutional Trading of Cosan
Cosan Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE CSAN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 105,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,422. Cosan has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65.
Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cosan will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
About Cosan
Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
