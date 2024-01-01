Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Volume Tops $134.58 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $11.08 or 0.00025386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.22 billion and $134.58 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00094201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00029731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008654 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 381,179,835 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

