Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Up 44.4% in December

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($86.40) to GBX 5,000 ($63.53) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC cut shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Croda International from GBX 5,200 ($66.07) to GBX 4,600 ($58.45) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Croda International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Croda International Stock Up 1.0 %

About Croda International

COIHY stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.28. 10,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,733. Croda International has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11.

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

See Also

