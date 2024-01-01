Cronos (CRO) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.57 billion and $10.15 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00094905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00029130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00025129 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

