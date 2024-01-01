Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Down 10.0% in December

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 20,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

See Also

