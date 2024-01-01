CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Short Interest Down 11.6% in December

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 4,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,011,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

CureVac Stock Down 1.6 %

CVAC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 652,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,862. CureVac has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42.

Get CureVac alerts:

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CureVac will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

About CureVac

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CureVac by 47.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CureVac by 459.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CureVac by 95.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in CureVac by 2,407.0% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CureVac in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 15.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.