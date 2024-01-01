Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Short Interest Down 13.7% in December

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the November 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Shares of CTOS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.18. 865,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,427. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $434.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.05 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTOS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $71,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 220,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,256.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,251,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,437 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 19.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 17.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 39.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

Featured Stories

