Dawn Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,549.49 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 2,179.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $333,372.39 and $1,549.49 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000958 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Dawn Protocol Profile
Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.
Dawn Protocol Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
