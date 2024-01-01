DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Market Capitalization Tops $7.17 Million

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and $88,357.67 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

