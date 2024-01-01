DEI Price Hits $0.0261 on Top Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, DEI has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $194.36 million and $117.46 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00168125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008896 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000435 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.