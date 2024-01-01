DigiByte (DGB) Price Hits $0.0098 on Top Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $163.48 million and $4.32 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,520.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.28 or 0.00170687 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.00609364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009108 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00051296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.21 or 0.00386511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.32 or 0.00235097 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000713 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,734,812,020 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

