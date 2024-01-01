Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Short Interest Up 44.2% in December

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the November 30th total of 53,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digihost Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digihost Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digihost Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digihost Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Digihost Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Digihost Technology by 60.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digihost Technology Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:DGHI traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $2.29. 951,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Digihost Technology has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology ( NASDAQ:DGHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Digihost Technology had a negative return on equity of 37.45% and a negative net margin of 104.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter.

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

