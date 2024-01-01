Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.63 Billion

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00004505 BTC on exchanges. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $2.63 billion and $11.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold’s genesis date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.00453438 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

