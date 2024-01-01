Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,900 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the November 30th total of 230,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 193,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

DFIN traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $62.37. The company had a trading volume of 86,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million. Analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $6,014,631.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,486,263 shares in the company, valued at $146,515,478.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 5,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $311,196.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,474 shares in the company, valued at $31,063,526.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $6,014,631.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,486,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,515,478.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 597,784 shares of company stock worth $33,788,510. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 982,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 798.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 40,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

