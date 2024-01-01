easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Short Interest Down 12.9% in December

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,200 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 488,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,063.0 days.
easyJet Stock Performance
Shares of EJTTF stock remained flat at $6.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. easyJet has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.52.
About easyJet
