Electroneum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $700,076.47 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $53.27 million and $700,076.47 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000057 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,962,341,253 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

