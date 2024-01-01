Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) Shares Up 1.4%

Emblem Corp (OTCMKTS:EMMBF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40. 156,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 280,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Emblem Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.

Emblem Company Profile

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

