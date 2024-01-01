Energi Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $198,830.51 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energi has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00092447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00028778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00024833 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,667,200 coins and its circulating supply is 70,666,563 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

