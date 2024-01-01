Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Short Interest Update

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the November 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Entain from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Entain from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Entain Price Performance

Entain Company Profile

OTCMKTS GMVHY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.62. 9,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,254. Entain has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.19.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

