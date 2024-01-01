Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 68,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, December 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTX
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entera Bio
Entera Bio Stock Up 9.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ENTX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.60. 401,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,543. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.
Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Entera Bio Company Profile
Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Entera Bio
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.