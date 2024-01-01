Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 68,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Entera Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entera Bio

Entera Bio Stock Up 9.0 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Entera Bio by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Entera Bio by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.60. 401,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,543. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Entera Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entera Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entera Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.