Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January 1st (AEE, AIV, ALK, BIOL, COLM, GEF, GEL, INFY, JNPR, OGE)

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, January 1st:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.