ERC20 Price Hits $0.0090 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.11 million and approximately $237.69 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00020829 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,696.56 or 1.00090125 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011591 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010544 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00200825 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00913697 USD and is down -26.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $234.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.