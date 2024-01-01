Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $130.51 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $130.51 million and approximately $647,777.13 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,467.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.04 or 0.00165026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.37 or 0.00585759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00049992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.78 or 0.00373352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00230383 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000680 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,419,532 coins and its circulating supply is 72,420,456 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

