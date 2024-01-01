Ethereum Name Service (ENS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.49 Million

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Ethereum Name Service has a market capitalization of $315.38 million and $20.49 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Name Service has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Name Service token can currently be purchased for about $10.39 or 0.00023086 BTC on exchanges.

About Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service (CRYPTO:ENS) is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,368,178 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

