Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Up 39.7% in December

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the November 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
