Fetch.ai (FET) 1-Day Volume Tops $72.13 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001585 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $597.59 million and $72.13 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00092143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00028653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00024824 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001050 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 829,111,778 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

