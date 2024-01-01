First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the November 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter.
ROBT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 32,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,214. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $471.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.60.
The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
