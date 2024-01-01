FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,600 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the November 30th total of 456,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of FirstService

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in FirstService by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,913,000 after purchasing an additional 776,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at $56,942,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at $46,453,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 412.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after acquiring an additional 287,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 7.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,325,000 after acquiring an additional 238,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSV. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.86.

FirstService Stock Performance

FirstService stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.09. 43,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,968. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.63. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $121.77 and a fifty-two week high of $166.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

