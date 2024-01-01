FlatQube Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $41.41 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FlatQube has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and $735.24 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.19533808 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $369.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

