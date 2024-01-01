Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Short Interest Update

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the November 30th total of 79,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Freeline Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRLN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 86,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 64,988 shares during the last quarter. 46.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FRLN shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Freeline Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,335. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

