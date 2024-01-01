Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Short Interest Update

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,500 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the November 30th total of 221,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 244,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 174,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,146. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.58. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDP

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.