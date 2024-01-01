G999 Self Reported Market Cap Tops $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $404.49 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00092725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00029106 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00024927 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008650 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005408 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

