Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Short Interest Down 36.1% in December

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the November 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Genetron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genetron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genetron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron in the second quarter worth $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Genetron by 165.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Genetron by 86.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the period. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genetron Price Performance

NASDAQ GTH traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.68. 12,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,805. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. Genetron has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $3.81.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology platform company, focuses on cancer management by utilizing technologies in molecular biology and data science in the People's Republic of China. It offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

