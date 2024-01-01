Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000.

Get Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF alerts:

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNRG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.28. 16,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,000. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $13.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 million, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.