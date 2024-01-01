Grammer (ETR:GMM) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Free Report) were down 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €10.30 ($11.32) and last traded at €10.90 ($11.98). Approximately 2,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.60 ($12.75).

Grammer Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $162.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.60, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.77.

Grammer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grammer AG engages in the development, production, and sale of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automotive OEMs and their system suppliers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grammer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.