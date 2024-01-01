Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Down 38.3% This Week

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 25.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $37.78 million and $1.23 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

