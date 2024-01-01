GXChain Price Reaches $0.31 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. GXChain has a market cap of $23.11 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001918 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000778 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars.

