H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Short Interest Up 41.6% in December

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,700 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the November 30th total of 504,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,955,000 after purchasing an additional 568,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $17,019,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,589,000 after purchasing an additional 287,077 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 238,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 165,397 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HEES traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.32. 113,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,151. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $400.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEES. StockNews.com raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

