Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 242,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Healios K.K. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLOSF remained flat at 1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 1.58 and its 200 day moving average is 8.52. Healios K.K. has a 12-month low of 1.59 and a 12-month high of 1.59.

About Healios K.K.

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company offers HLCM051 for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome; HLCN061 for treating solid tumors; HLCR011 for the treatment of retinal pigment epithelium tear and age-related macular degeneration; and HLCL041 for liver disease.

